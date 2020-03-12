Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

Merced County is taking steps to keep the community informed about developments with the coronavirus, while also working to prevent panic.

We're tracking the cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Central California.

Fresno County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 1
RELATED STORY: Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County

Merced County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 0
RELATED STORY: Merced County provides coronavirus hotline and webpage

Madera County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 1
RELATED STORY: Madera County resident being treated for confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection, in first known case in the area

Tulare County Heath Department
Confirmed Case(s): 1
RELATED STORY: Tulare Co. Public Health officials provide updates on confirmed case of COVID-19

Kings County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 0

