We're tracking the cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Central California.
Fresno County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 1
RELATED STORY: Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Merced County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 0
RELATED STORY: Merced County provides coronavirus hotline and webpage
Madera County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 1
RELATED STORY: Madera County resident being treated for confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection, in first known case in the area
Tulare County Heath Department
Confirmed Case(s): 1
RELATED STORY: Tulare Co. Public Health officials provide updates on confirmed case of COVID-19
Kings County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 0
Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News