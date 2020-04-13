Central Valley Community Foundation donates thousands of masks to healthcare workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some much-needed aid came to healthcare workers in east-central Fresno on Monday.
With the support of donors, the Central Valley Community Foundation has directly purchased 30,000 surgical masks for local health clinics.
The first 15,000 masks were delivered to Clinica Sierra Vista on Monday, with the remaining masks set to be delivered to four other clinics later in the week.
The initiative is part of a larger effort to help frontline workers and local nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
"There are so many effects of this virus in the Central Valley, and we realize that supporting the work of our healthcare providers and their safety, as well as the safety of their patients, was number one," said Hannah Mcabee with the Central Valley Community Foundation.
Healthcare providers at Clinica Sierra Vista say they could go through hundreds of masks a day, and some became emotional after seeing the donation.
