Coronavirus

Chaffee Zoo staff, animals adapt to life under shelter-in-place order

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the Fresno Chaffee Zoo remains closed to visitors, staff and volunteers continue to work as normal to keep the animals fed and cared for.

"Our income has now dropped to zero, yet our expenses have not and remain the same," said zoo veterinarian Dr. Shannon Nodolft. "While we're getting some help from the federal government, we have staff working from home, and it's just a whole different thing, but the animal care remains the same."

Dr. Nodolf says despite the lack of crowds inside the park, the animals seem to be adjusting to the new normal.

Officials have set up virtual tours through the zoo's website called #BringTheZooToYou. The idea is to educate and engage the public with these behind the scenes videos while providing project ideas families can try at home.

"It's all free right now, and all online-based and most of the resources are on our website, and there's a banner at the top that says "Bring the Zoo to You." We're trying to show people what life is still like for us behind the scenes and our animal training," she said.

Zoo officials are also taking preventative measures with animals that would potentially be susceptible to COVID-19, such as great apes and even ferrets.

"There's still ongoing research on what animals really are susceptible to this species of COVID, some of the really close relatives we do see that they're sensitive to. So taking those precautions with our ferrets, anteaters, primates, and even our big cats," Dr. Nodolf said.

Despite the closure, zoo officials continue to work and care for the animals in anticipation of when they can open to visitors again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnozoocoronavirus californiafresno chaffee zoocoronavirusanimalcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NAS Lemoore service member tests positive for coronavirus
Gerald Everett Tight End for the Ram's donates lunch to local hospital staff
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Fresno principal shares daily announcements on social media
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NAS Lemoore service member tests positive for coronavirus
Fresno gets hundreds of complaints about non-essential businesses still open
Should you wear masks to protect against COVID-19?
CA gun background checks surge amid COVID-19 pandemic
Tulare County judges start releasing some inmates early due to COVID-19 concerns
Trump admin moves toward promoting broader use of face masks
Jerry Dyer creates donation site for local nonprofits
Show More
Bitwise creates website for Californians who lose job during COVID-19 outbreak
Disney to furlough some employees
FUSD extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
More TOP STORIES News