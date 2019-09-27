Clovis Community Medical Center undergoing major makeover

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A $430 million project to expand and renovate Clovis Community Medical Center is starting to take shape.The challenge is to keep the flow of patients moving smoothly at Clovis Community during construction.The campus is undergoing a major medical makeover.The hospital, once surrounded by an orange grove, is now surrounded by several new buildings, like the Community Cancer Institute. But a few more structures are under construction on the sprawling 175-acre campus in Clovis.Beams are carefully being moved into place as crews begin to piece together a second tower which will mirror the original one. The addition is expected to be ready in the summer of 2022."It will connect to our existing tower on all five floors," says project manager Tyson Johnson.Johnson says the project's important in meeting the needs of a rapidly growing region."It's just incredible how Clovis, the city itself, is just booming. There's so much happening out here and it's a great opportunity for Community to be prepared for all those new homes being built."Patients and staff also eagerly await the opening of a new parking structure. By the end of the year, it will be easier for people to get to their appointments."On the east side of the campus we're adding another parking garage. It's a four-story parking garage. It's going to have over 600 stalls. That will support some of our single-story medical office buildings on that side of the campus."Johnson says the project will employ 2,500 construction workers during the build-out.The expansion also includes a medical office building which will include a 24-chair dialysis center.The parking structure at Clovis Community should be ready by the end of the year.The new five-story tower will open in the summer of 2022.