Health & Fitness

Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb spread of the virus

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- Australian researchers said they found a breakthrough that will help contain the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. As of Monday, Feb. 10, it had killed more than 900 people and infected another 40,000.

There is not yet any vaccine or specific treatment for the virus. However, a discovery made by some researchers at the University of Sydney could speed up the development of effective treatments.

SEE ALSO | What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



The researchers were able to grow live coronavirus cells. Up to this point, doctors only had synthetic cells that they could use to develop and test treatments.

University of Sydney researchers said live coronavirus cells will react more accurately than the synthetic cells. This will help doctors more quickly and accurately diagnose infected patients, which will help curb the spread of the disease.

The discovery could also lead to more reliable treatments and vaccines.

SEE ALSO | BBB warns of phony face masks, other scams amid heightened concerns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdrug treatmentcoronavirusmedical researchresearch
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Fun Bus winners head to Hollywood for after-Oscars show
North Fork without power after storm that knocked down trees
Highway 180 to shift to new expressway near Minkler
Man arrested, accused of Tulare Co. ATM thefts
3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting
1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegoald
Show More
Women arrested for allegedly stealing money from elderly man
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
Friends and family remember HS students killed in Clovis car crash
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Yosemite Middle School students help prepare campus for new trees
More TOP STORIES News