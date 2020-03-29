Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Northeast Fresno restaurant finding new ways to help community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Northeast Fresno restaurant is getting creative as the pandemic continues.

Vino Grille and Spirits on Champlain and Hickory is now offering community boxes for $40.

The boxes include essentials such as fruits, vegetables, toilet paper, and other items.

Owner Chuck Van Fleet says they started offering the boxes last week and quickly sold out, but more are now available.

"As of last night, we actually were able to take our typical reservation website that you go on, sign up, get a table for four and we able to adapt it to our complete online menu, so you can order lunch or dinner, you have kids menus," Van Fleet said.

Fleet says the restaurant has also changed the inside layout, so people enter through the patio and leave out of the main entrance.

Some customers have purchased the community boxes and then asked the restaurant to donate them to those in need.

