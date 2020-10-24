Health & Fitness

Costco offering at-home coronavirus tests for $130-$140

Costco is now offering at-home testing for COVID-19.

The retailer's new saliva test can only be bought online.

Because it's a spit test, you don't have to worry about a long nasal swab.

The process is pretty simple: Order the test, do it yourself at home and mail it back in.

It takes anywhere from 24 to 72 hours to get your results and costs between $130 to $140.

Does Costco's new at-home COVID-19 test really work? Medical expert reacts
EMBED More News Videos

Costco has started selling COVID-19 saliva test kits, but do they really work? ABC7 News Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel explains.



Results from the PCR test are provided online through an app by the company AZOVA that is billed as being HIPAA-secure.

A medical expert who is familiar with various coronavirus testing methods said the one offered by Costco is believed to be quite effective.

Bay Area-based Dr. Alok Patel noted the saliva test is easier than putting a swab up your nose and the results come back faster than many other testing methods.

When tested head-to-head, he said, the Costco saliva testing kit detected just as many, if not more COVID-19 cases than a different, traditional, PCR nasal swab test.

The Coscto tests are "about 99 percent sensitive, 98 percent specific. In other words, you can say the positive tests are positive, and the negative tests are truly negative," Dr. Patel said.

"This is an accurate test."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingcoronaviruscostcocovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced boy could have lasting trauma after accidentally shooting, killing 5-year-old sister
Club One Casino might relocate from downtown Fresno
Get rid of all your unnecessary drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Man shot and killed in Fresno County, 1 arrested
Some Mariposa Co. residents could lose power Sunday
Stanislaus Co. district attorney to retry death penalty phase of Scott Peterson murder case
10-pound bag of marijuana spills onto Clovis roadway
Show More
Good Sports: Formal Central grad named president of FPU's Athletes of Color Alliance
As gun violence rises in Fresno, more murders go unsolved
5-year-old girl in Merced accidentally shot and killed by another child
New restaurant in downtown Fresno offers authentic Mexican food
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
More TOP STORIES News