Coronavirus California

Employee at Merced Dutch Bros tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dutch Bros Coffee says an employee at its Merced location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked various shifts on May 25 and 26, plus June 1 through 4.

The individual just received the positive test result on Saturday and has been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The company says it immediately began closing procedures, and the facility will undergo a third-party deep cleaning before reopening.

Officials say they are also coordinating with the public health department to ensure they exceed all expectations, and they had previously put several safety measures in place to lower the risk of spreading the virus.
