First flu-related deaths reported in Fresno County

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is confirming the first flu-related deaths in the county.It says a man and a woman are the first deaths in Fresno County younger than 65 years of age this flu season."This is a somber reminder that we all must do everything we can to assure that influenza does not spread within our County. Protect yourself. It is never too late to vaccinate," says Dr. Sara Goldgraben, Fresno County Public Health Officer.Health officials will have a news conference this afternoon where we expect to learn more details.