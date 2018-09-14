Flu shot clinics kick off this weekend in Fresno County

The changing of the seasons don't just involve summer to fall. Flu season will be here before you know it as well.We dealt with one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory last year when 7 people died in Fresno County from flu-related illness.Tomorrow a free drive-thru clinic will be available for families.This year's flu vaccine is designed to protect you from four different strains which sickened people last year in Colorado, Michigan, Singapore and Thailand.Leticia Berber from the Fresno County Health Department explained, "That virus has different strains that can cause different illnesses that can sometimes cause death, hospitalizations, ICU admissions. You want to avoid those long lines in the ER."Your doctor may have asked you if you want a flu shot. Some pharmacies are now offering them.Berber says once you get your vaccine, it takes time to be activated in your body. "It takes about 14 days, two weeks so you want to get it as soon as possible. Better than November and December when the strain is full force."A free flu clinic with being held on Saturday at the old UMC parking lot at Cedar and Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno.It will run from 8 a.m. until noon. Only 600 doses will be administered so it is first-come, first served.She said, "Its drive-thru. You can stay in your car, follow the line, and you get vaccinated in your car. You don't have to get out of your car."You can also park and walk over to get your shot.The Centers for Disease Control reports last year's flu vaccine reduced a person's risk of having to see a doctor for flu illness by 40 percent.