Fresno brewery making, giving away free hand sanitizer

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're all familiar with what hand sanitizer looks like.

But in these trying times, it can be difficult to find. That's why the folks at 411 Broadway Ales and Spirits have spent the last few days whipping up fresh batches of the liquid hand cleaner in an effort to help flatten the curve.

"We hadn't make hand sanitizer commercially before. We saw a need for it in the community and we're trying to fill that need," says Joseph Soleno, owner of 411 Broadway Ales and Spirits.

Soleno says he first decided to use his stills to make hand sanitizer after family and friends kept asking him for the recipe.

Soleno's passion is beer-making, but much of his focus these days is on producing the hand cleaner.

Beginning Saturday, 411 in downtown Fresno will give away free hand sanitizer from noon to six.

"This Saturday will be a test run and then we'll go again Thursday, Friday and Saturday next week and continue until everything is said and done," says Soleno.

Soleno says he's adhering to the World Health Organization and CDC guidelines to make the hand sanitizer.

"It's 80% ethanol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and water."

You can also pick up a can or two of your favorite ale or IPA to go.

411 is offering new brews to go along with the free hand sanitizer

Since supplies might be running thin, 411 is asking you to bring in your own container to get it filled with hand sanitizer or beer.
