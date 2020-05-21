Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses

In this expanded phase, all Fresno County retail stores can open their shops to customers, and dine-in services can resume at restaurants with some modifications. Schools are also able to reopen.
BREAKING: Fresno County variance is approved.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 21, 2020
The county can move into Phase 2.5.@ABC30
During a press conference on Thursday, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors said restaurants under the county umbrella can open immediately. All they need to do is go to the health department website and submit paperwork. Restaurants can then open without waiting for approval, according to Supervisor Buddy Mendes.
You can view the form here. As an example, supervisors said Harris Ranch is expected to open on Friday.
Restaurants inside the Fresno city limits, however, will have to wait until Tuesday to open after Fresno announced they'll be lifting their shelter-in-place order on Tuesday, May 26.
As of Thursday, Fresno, Kings, Mariposa, Madera and Merced counties have qualified for regional variance by the state.
