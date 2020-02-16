Coronavirus

Fresno mom able to return to U.S. after Coronavirus quarantine during cruise

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seventy-eight-year-old Della Metzler and her 81-year-old sister, Sally Oberst, boarded the Princess Diamond on January 20 for what was supposed to be a fun and memorable two week trip around Japan.

But when the cruise ship arrived in Tokyo, the women learned they were not allowed to leave due to passengers testing positive for the coronavirus. Lori Metzler stayed in contact with her mom, who lives with her in Fresno, as the quarantine began.

"I'm talking to her, and I hear my aunt in the background saying, 'We have to go to the hospital. I tested positive,'" Lori said.

Lori says her mom was allowed to go to the hospital with her sister on February 4, but they have been separated ever since.

"I'm worried about just being alone because they're in two hospital rooms," Lori said. "They can't see each other. She has four walls and a window, that's it."

Lori says her mother also has diverticulitis, which has made it difficult for her to eat, so she's concerned about her physical health as well.

She was hoping her mom would be among the nearly 400 Americans from the cruise ship being offered seats on a charter flight scheduled to leave for California Sunday evening, Japan time.

She's been working with Congressman Jim Costa's office to try to navigate the process from more than 5,000 miles away.

"It's nice having that advocate trying to get her back home, Lori said. "Even though she won't be here with me, she'll still be home."

And we have a positive update to this story Sunday morning. Lori told Action News that her mom did get a spot on that charter flight back to the United States.

The plane is scheduled to land first at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County. All passengers on board will be required to complete another 14-day quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthjapancoronaviruscruise ship
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus concerns sink New Jersey couple's wedding plan
Valley businesses experience backlog in products from China
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off
Porterville Police arrest man on weapons and evasion charges
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
Wide variety of reactions come from Monsignor Craig Harrison case
Suspect arrested in connection to Mariposa County shooting
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger
Central Valley couple cancels Valentine's Day plans to help rescue dog
Show More
NJ family torn apart after dad handed over to ICE following traffic stop
No major injuries suffered after fiery crash in southeast Fresno
Fresno hit by 3 armed robberies within a few hours
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News