Fresno State cancels multiple study abroad programs as Coronavirus concerns grow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We've canceled all the trips to China, South Korea and now to Italy."

That is the latest action taken by Fresno State as the university works to protect its students studying in various countries.

Concerns of the deadly illness are now forcing a number of them to return home sooner than planned.

"Three students from Italy are coming home," says Scott Moore, the Dean of Continuing and Global Education. "In South Korea, we have two students, and we have successfully evacuated those students."

Moore says the university each day looks at the locations where students are studying abroad and complete risk assessments on places that could endanger students.

Once they are brought home, they will undergo in-depth screenings for any signs of sickness.

"When they return to Fresno State, they will check in with the health center," Moore said. "The health center will do a preliminary screening and the Fresno County Office of Health will do a follow-up if necessary."

The State Center Community College District released this statement, saying it, "Recognizes that the outbreak and spread of coronavirus is concerning to all travelers. We are closely monitoring the recommendations of the US State Department, the CDC, and equivalent international organizations."

That monitoring is why university officials canceled the program in Italy when the State Department raised the travel warning to a Level Three, which means travel should be avoided because of serious risks to safety and security.

Here in the Valley, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, there are people being monitored.
