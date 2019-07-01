Health & Fitness

Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades

Venus disposable razor packs have been pulled from shelves because of a manufacturing issue.

The Gillette Company says during production, the razor's blades were misaligned and can cause lacerations during normal use.

This recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

More than 87,000 packages have been recalled throughout the U.S.

The recalled razors were sold from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor.

Gillette says you can return the product for a full refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbusinessrecallconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News