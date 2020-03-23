Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health has reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing Central California's total to 25.Health officials say these three new patients were in close contact with the patients who were reported positive on March 19.The department says the March 19 patients had contact with at least 147 people, all who were quarantined. Symptomatic people were tested for the virus. Three patients have been hospitalized.Officials say they expect to confirm more positive cases in the coming days and weeks.The county has had six confirmed COVID-19 cases. Sunday, the department said the first patient to test positive for the virus has recovered.