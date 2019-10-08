health watch

Health Watch: Scoliosis: Braces for The Spine

By
DENVER, Colo. (KFSN) -- Imagine, the faster you grow, the faster your spine curves. That's what happens when you're a child with scoliosis. It can be painful and debilitating. Now there's a new experimental procedure to correct the curvature.

Ever since Sophie Clem can remember, she's loved to bend and bounce and flip and flop!

"I just have had quite a lot of balance and on the bars I just ended up getting high scores, " said 11- year old Sophie Clem.

But this is the first time in five months she's been back in the gym. Sophia was worried her tumbling days were numbered. Diagnosed at age seven with scoliosis.

"it just kinda looked like a curve," said Sophie.

Sophie's mom, Denise Clem, said, "We tried bracing, physical therapy, chiropractic care."

But her condition got worse. What started as a 14 degree curve was now 36 degrees. Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon Jaren Riley, MD at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children's main concern for kids with scoliosis: keep them moving and maintain their range of motion. One option, a traditional spinal fusion that would likely stop Sophia's growth or a new experimental surgery called vertebral body tethering.

(Read Full Interview)

Dr. Riley said, "we place these screws, one screw into each of these individual bones of the spine. And then between each of those screws we place a rope. Then tension that rope between the screws to make this curve straighten out."

Think of it like braces for the spine.

He continued, "so the long side of the spine stays put, the short side keeps growing and the curve starts to straighten out."

Doctors saw immediate results. On the left is Sophia's spine before surgery. On the right, after.

"It feels like a huge step forward, quite honestly," said Dr. Riley.

"The one thing I want to get back is like handstands or cartwheels on the beam cause their really fun to do," Sophie told Ivanhoe.

The system was just approved by the FDA last month. Risks include injury to the heart and lungs, infection, nerve damage and paralysis. Because it is new, long term issues are not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealth watchscoliosis
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Copper As Antimicrobial
Health Watch: Blood Test Diagnoses Stroke Fast
Health Watch: Type 2 Drugs
Health Watch: 3D Printing Live Liver Donor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire doubles in size, 500 acres burned, 5 percent contained
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Vaping-related death reported in Kings County, second death in Valley
Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week
Sisters of murdered Visalia woman to raise awareness about domestic violence
New video shows Fresno Police in clear danger, opening fire in 2018 case
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
Show More
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
California launching first toll-free, statewide mental health line
New app helps document harassment, discrimination incidents
CA Uber driver suffers heart attack after brutally beaten by customer
PG&E issues power shutoff watch for 30 California counties
More TOP STORIES News