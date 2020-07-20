face mask

Here's what happens to oxygen levels when you wear a mask

DUBLIN, Ireland -- A doctor based in Dublin, Ireland, has debunked the idea that a face mask lowers oxygen levels. In fact, he's shown that even wearing several has no effect.

This video shows Maitiu O Tuathail putting six masks on his face while recording his blood oxygen saturation levels.

As he puts on mask after mask, the meter shows a steady, and healthy, 98-99 percent.

READ ALSO: New video studies COVID-19 spread with and without face coverings

O Tuathail posted the video on Twitter to address the misconception that face masks negatively affect oxygen levels.

He said he was being asked this regularly by patients, who were citing misinformation they had found on social media.

READ ALSO: MASK TEST: Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskviral videocoronavirus helpcoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviral
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Georgia gov sues to end cities' defiance on mask rules
Crowd packs into meeting to protest mask mandate for schoolchildren
Protest held after dozens of farmworkers test positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local non-profit showing appreciation for first responders during pandemic
Downtown Fresno church continues indoor services despite Gov. Newsom's order
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
Central California coronavirus cases
Sanger business owners trying to stay afloat during new shutdown order
Parlier businesses severely impacted by Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
Burn victim rushed to hospital after house fire in Visalia
Show More
Merced police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
Multiple drivers injured during head-on crash involving 3 cars in Fresno County
One of Sanger's oldest residents celebrates 99th birthday
At least 1 dead after car crashes into ditch in Merced County
Parents react to recent school decisions by Gov. Newsom, local districts
More TOP STORIES News