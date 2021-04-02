Madera County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to 16 and older

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) has expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and over starting on Friday, April 2.Eligible residents can register for appointments at the Madera County Health and Social Services Campus, Valley Children's Hospital or the Madera Fairgrounds."Distributing this vaccine as widely as possible in our community is going to help us reach our goal of curbing COVID-19," says MCDPH Health Officer Dr. Simon Paul. "We urge everyone who can receive the vaccine to do so. It's the best way to protect your family and friends from the virus."All California residents 16 and over will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 15.Those under 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian during their appointment.For more information, visit the health department's website.