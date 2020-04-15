Coronavirus

Local non-profit that helps those with terminal illnesses asking for protective masks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another call for protective masks is coming in.

This time, it's coming from a local non-profit dedicated to helping those suffering from a terminal illness.

Hinds Hospice is in need of protective masks for their staff and the families of their patients.

"We are doing everything in our power to protect patients and their families," says Ann Guerrero, Chief Clinical Officer at Hinds Hospice. "Our mission is to ease suffering, and we are helping families to care for their loved ones in a safe manner."

If you have sewing skills, Hinds Hospice is also accepting personally sewn masks.

Hinds Hospice serves more than 350 patients every day in Fresno, Madera, and Merced Counties.

If you would like to make a donation, call (559) 320-0308 for more information. You can also visit their website for a sewing pattern that can be downloaded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresno countymerced countymadera countyface maskcoronavirus californiaterminal illnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Doctor at Fresno medical center using new COVID-19 test for quicker results
Man who went through booking process at Fresno Co. Jail tests positive for COVID-19
Approximately 50% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home
Clovis boutique sharing heartwarming messages for essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctor at Fresno medical center using new COVID-19 test for quicker results
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who went through booking process at Fresno Co. Jail tests positive for COVID-19
More than 50 firefighters called to fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center in SW Fresno
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Newsom lays framework for state before stay-at-home order is modified
Approximately 50% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home
Show More
Police searching for owners of dogs that killed cat in Merced
VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment fire in central Fresno that displaced 2
Violent crimes on the rise in Fresno during shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Fresno doctor books one-way flight to NY to help medical workers
Fresno State lab to begin testing COVID-19 samples
More TOP STORIES News