HEALTH WATCH

Low-dose aspirin can beat ovarian cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Now, a new study could help prevent women from getting ovarian cancer in the first place. It all has to do with this over-the-counter low-dose aspirin.

By
Carla Jimenez feels lucky every day: she's alive. She's playing with Bruno and she beat stage three ovarian cancer.

Now, a new study could help prevent women from getting ovarian cancer in the first place. It all has to do with this over-the-counter low-dose aspirin.

Professor of Medicine, Shelley Tworoger found women who took low dose aspirin every day had a 23 percent lower risk of ovarian cancer compared to non-aspirin users.

"But taking regular dose aspirin, 325 milligrams, was not associated with lower risk of ovarian cancer."

Her study also found that women who took ten tablets per week for many years of non steroid anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen or naproxen had higher risk of developing ovarian cancer. Dr. Tworoger says more research needs to be done to make an official recommendation but since many women take aspirin to prevent heart disease they could be ahead of the game.

"If we can sort of loop people in by talking about cardiovascular disease we might have a secondary benefit of helping prevent ovarian cancer along the way."

And for survivors like Carla, she's just glad to hear aspirin is now an ally.

"To have anything that could actually be preventative is really kind of revolutionary."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watch
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Making MRI safe for pacemakers
Health Watch: Miloop Removes Cataracts In A Flash
Women with lupus can have healthy pregnancies
Health Watch: Skyrocketing Prices = Insulin Crisis
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Avoid driving up to mountain communities during upcoming storm: Officials
Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
19-year-old Porterville man arrested for molesting a child, police believe there are other victims
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera
Fontana police find secret underground chambers hidden under manhole cover
Mendota mourns 12-year-old star athlete killed in accidental shooting
Show More
City of Lemoore requests temporary restraining order against councilmember
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
DNA testing company defends decision to allow police to access results
More News