Madera County resident being treated for confirmed case of novel Coronavirus infection, in first known case in the area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County says that it is treating a person for the novel Coronavirus, the first known case in the area.Madera County Public Health Officer Dr. Simon Paul announced Saturday that one person is currently being treated for the novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.The Madera County Department of Public Health officials say they were contacted Thursday by the California Department of Public Health and asked to begin monitoring a husband and wife who recently returned from sailing on a Princess Cruises ship.The couple was isolated inside their Madera County home until one of them developed symptoms. At that time, the couple was taken to the Madera Community Hospital for medical care and testing. The Madera County Department of Public Health says they coordinated the transfer to the hospital, and says the couple was received by hospital staff at the car, masked, and lead directly to an isolation room. Health officials say that at no time did couple enter public areas.No further information was given on the couple, but public health officials say that the person who was showing symptoms is now "stable."The couple received one visitor at their home prior to reporting symptoms, who is now isolated and does not show symptoms at this time.In a statement, Madera County Public Health Officer Dr. Simon Paul said, "We wish the patient a quick return to health. The safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority. We ask community members to take the same precautions used in flu prevention: stay home when ill, wash hands frequently, covering coughs at all times, and practicing social distancing."