'Mobile Mamo' bus helping woman in rural areas fight breast cancer

From it's bright pink color to its bold design, it's hard to miss. Adventist Health's "Mobile Mamo Unit" is giving women from Orosi all the way to Corcoran piece of mind when it comes to breast cancer screenings."It is convenient; it is 10 minutes. They are in and out and getting back to their normal, everyday lives," said Jessica Rodriguez, Administrative Director with Adventist Health.Through a partnership with Susan G. Koman and Life Saving Images, the bus is making stops at ten rural communities, providing a valuable resource for Barbara Nicola. She's from Sanger and is visiting the bus in Selma."It's easier for me to get here than one of the hospitals in Fresno."Making it out was vital for her. Women in her family have had breast cancer in the past."Mammograms I feel, are one of the most important tests for a woman," said Nicola.The screening is covered by insurance. Those who aren't covered can still get screened at a more affordable cost. Patients can either set up an appointment or do a walk-in. Screenings started a month ago, and already they've helped 200 women, including Nicola."It gives you a picture, so you know," she said. "So you don't have to worry, and that's the best thing."With increased demand, they're looking at expanding into five new locations.