HEALTH & FITNESS

'Mobile Mamo' bus helping woman in rural areas fight breast cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Adventist Health's "Mobile Mamo Unit" is giving women from Orosi all the way to Corcoran piece of mind when it comes to breast cancer screenings.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
From it's bright pink color to its bold design, it's hard to miss. Adventist Health's "Mobile Mamo Unit" is giving women from Orosi all the way to Corcoran piece of mind when it comes to breast cancer screenings.

"It is convenient; it is 10 minutes. They are in and out and getting back to their normal, everyday lives," said Jessica Rodriguez, Administrative Director with Adventist Health.

Through a partnership with Susan G. Koman and Life Saving Images, the bus is making stops at ten rural communities, providing a valuable resource for Barbara Nicola. She's from Sanger and is visiting the bus in Selma.

"It's easier for me to get here than one of the hospitals in Fresno."

Making it out was vital for her. Women in her family have had breast cancer in the past.

"Mammograms I feel, are one of the most important tests for a woman," said Nicola.

The screening is covered by insurance. Those who aren't covered can still get screened at a more affordable cost. Patients can either set up an appointment or do a walk-in. Screenings started a month ago, and already they've helped 200 women, including Nicola.

"It gives you a picture, so you know," she said. "So you don't have to worry, and that's the best thing."

With increased demand, they're looking at expanding into five new locations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmammogramwomen and healthfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
Doc Talk: Concussions
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News