Mosquitoes in Visalia test positive for West Nile Virus

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mosquitoes in Visalia have tested positive for West Nile Virus according to the Tulare County Health and Human Service Agency.

The mosquitoes that were tested came from a trap in southwest Visalia.

Mosquitoes are infected with West Nile by taking blood from a bird infected with the virus.

Symptoms of WNV include: fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes, while severe symptoms include disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, and paralysis. If you experience symptoms after being bitten, contact your local physician or clinic.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, Tulare County residents are strongly urged to:

Report mosquito presence (anonymously, if you like) by calling the Delta Vector Control District, or your local vector control agency, toll-free, at 1-877-732-8606 or by reporting online at www.DeltaVCD.com, or on its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DeltaVectorControlDistrict), Twitter (@DeltaVCD), or Instagram (@DeltaVCD) accounts.
Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to label instructions, especially in the early morning and evening.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants if outside in the early morning and evening.
Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens that have holes.
Eliminate standing water and containers that can hold water from around the home.

Find out about mosquito reports all over the state of California by logging on to www.westnile.ca.gov. A Tulare County map of virus activity for the DVC area is viewable on the Delta Vector Control District homepage at http://www.deltavcd.com/ by clicking on the tab "Current Mosquito Collections."
