Health & Fitness

Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES
Neutrogena has recalled its popular Light Therapy Acne Mask citing a "theoretical risk of eye injury."

"For a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions, as well as for users taking medications which could enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury," the brand wrote in a statement.

The mask, which is designed to fight breakouts, uses blue light therapy to target acne-causing bacteria and red light therapy to reduce inflammation.

It became a popular selfie mask that beauty enthusiasts on Instagram, as well as celebrities, have raved about.

Neutrogena said that it had announced the recall out of an abundance of caution, and the brand said it believes the product to be safe when used once per day as directed.

"Reports of visual effects associated with the use of the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask are rare, generally mild and transient," the brand wrote in a statement.

Neutrogena has also advised on their website to stop using and contact a healthcare professional if any visual discomfort is experienced.

You can call their Consumer Care line at 1-800-582-4048 Monday to Friday (9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. EST) regarding a refund if you already have the mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News