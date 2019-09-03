Health & Fitness

Packing school lunch? Dentist reveals worst choices for kids' teeth

PHILADELPHIA -- The kids are going back to school, and that means it's time to start packing their lunch once more.

But before you start shopping, a Philadelphia dentist has some advice.

She says some popular lunchbox snacks we think are healthier can actually play havoc on kids' teeth.

Dr. Shireen Malik, of Nicholas Cosmetic Dental, says parents usually think sugar is the big cavity-maker.

But starchy, processed carbs, such as chips and pretzels are as bad - or worse - than candy.

They stick to teeth and become food for bacteria that causes tooth decay.

Dr. Malik suggests packing some other choices, like carrots and celery.

"If you put a little fibrous stuff in the lunch box, that helps stimulate saliva, and saliva actually has calcium, and it supplies that to your teeth. And that protects them from cavities," she said.

Dr. Malik says chocolate actually washes off teeth faster.

Whatever's in the lunch box, Dr. Malik says swishing plain water through the mouth after eating will help prevent cavities.
