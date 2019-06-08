Plans to create medical school in Valley takes shape

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creating a medical school in the Valley brought dozens of leaders to UCSF Fresno."The San Joaquin Valley has roughly 150 doctors per 100,000 residents. In contrast, San Francisco has 411 per 100,000 residents. You can see the dramatic difference that exists. This is one of the most underserved medical regions in the country," said Assemblymember Adam Gray.Gray helped lead the first San Joaquin Valley Coalition for Medical Education. He's currently working on AB 1606 to help fund the school by not allowing people to write off their gambling losses on their taxes and using that fund.The school would likely need $500 million to get started.At Friday's meeting leaders spoke about combining facilities and programs to jumpstart the school.UCSF Fresno and UC Merced would combine forces to educate students."Getting a medical school started is extremely complicated there are a lot of regulatory barriers, political challenges and funding challenges. We're excited to be partnering with UCSF, the Fresno office on a path to solving those problems," said Gregg Camfield, UC Merced Executive Vice Chancellor.UC Merced is working to create programs for the next generation."You name it, every kind of health professional is needed in the Valley and we're committed to helping to produce that workforce," said Camfield.More than 300 doctors are currently training in the Valley through UCSF Fresno."Helping to develop students from the region who come from in those underrepresented areas in medicine will allow us to put people out into the community to provide care" Michael Peterson, UCSF Fresno Associate Dean.Keeping the community healthy with a strong workforce of health professionals"Lawmakers, University officials and leaders hope to the ideas from this meeting and to build more partnerships and find more funding. The San Joaquin Calley Coalition for medical education plans to meet later this year.