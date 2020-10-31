marijuana

Pot dispensaries can open in Fresno by August next year

The city stands to make upwards of a million dollars in tax revenue in the first year alone once establishments are operational.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Barring any unforeseen setbacks, legal pot dispensaries will be up and running within Fresno city limits by this time next year.

"If everything goes as planned, by summer of next year, you'll start seeing some of these retail cannabis operations in the city of Fresno," said Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias.

Applications for standard cannabis operators are due by December 4th, while the city manager's office is expected to award the first licenses to pot shops in early 2021.

Several local and out of town businesses are said to be vying for the 14 licenses - two per council district - initially up for grabs.

"We anticipate a lot of attraction from regional, local, and statewide and national applicants to come in because they see our tax rate much more attractive for business," said Arias.

The city's application process costs around $20,000, with investors also expected to take on additional costs to renovate buildings and get them up to code.

"The average cost to make a retail dispensary operational is $1.5 million. When you go through the permitting, construction, the acquisition of property, renovation of the property, it's not a cheap endeavor," said Arias.

According to Arias, several prime locations across the city have already been gobbled up by investors hoping to secure a license.

The former El Torito restaurant downtown has been named as a potential site. Investors have also zeroed in on the area of Blackstone and Minarets. The former Bank of America in the Tower District has become an attractive location because of its vault.

The city stands to make upwards of a million dollars in tax revenue in the first year alone once establishments are operational.

"It is substantial, and over the next couple of years, we anticipate $10 million a year of additional revenue," said Arias.

The City is also setting aside licenses for applicants that meet certain social equity considerations: low-income applicants, military veterans and applicants with previous marijuana convictions.

The earliest legal cannabis retail shops could open would be August of 2021.

(Click/tap here to see this map in a larger window)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnomarijuana
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
10-pound bag of marijuana spills onto Clovis roadway
Cannabis growers concerned about smoke taint after CA wildfires
30,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Fresno County busts
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hit and killed by DUI driver in Madera Co., CHP says
One displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
Fresno residents see small Halloween turnout amid pandemic
33-year-old man shot and killed at Halloween party in Hanford
New trees being planted in Fresno as part of initiative
3 men shot in San Joaquin, authorities searching for suspect
SQF Complex Fire: 170,165 acres burned, 80% contained
Show More
Creek Fire: Date for expected full containment pushed back to Nov. 15
13-year-old Fresno philanthropist hosts Halloween event
Fresno native named to CSU Board of Trustees
1 person hospitalized with burns after house fire in Kings Co.
England faces new lockdown as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
More TOP STORIES News