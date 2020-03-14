Coronavirus

State Center Community College District cancels all in-person classes for 4 days

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several more college campuses are asking students to shift from classrooms to computers in hopes of keeping students and staff safe from the coronavirus.

Paul Parnell, the chancellor of the State Center Community College District, says all their college campuses and centers, including Fresno City College, Reedley College, and Clovis Community College, will cancel in-person classes for four days next week starting Monday.

During that time, college officials will look at transitioning their classes online, while helping their students stay connected.

This comes a day after several other colleges and universities including Fresno State made the announcement to shift to online lectures.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

Parnell says they're also upping their cleaning efforts.

Despite it being a time where folks need to keep their distance, he says this is also a time when organizations need to band together.

"We've been talking and meeting regularly and communicating so we act more together so our community addresses this in the most calm, yet safe way as possible," he says.

As students are urged to stay home, their virtual classes will start next Friday.

Parnell says athletic events and other public gatherings they have planned have been canceled.

Regular classes for now are scheduled to resume on April 27th.
