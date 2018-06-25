TULARE

Several companies vying to operate Tulare Regional Medical Center

FRESNO, Calif. --
A south valley hospital rushing to reopen its doors is considering proposals from several companies competing to be the new operator.

Tulare Regional Medical Center closed last fall, following a heated dispute between its board and the company that managed the hospital at the time, Healthcare Conglomerate Associates.

Now, officials say several companies have submitted proposals to manage or partner with the hospital.

They include four well-known names in the Valley: Community Medical Centers, Kaweah Delta Healthcare District, Dignity Health, and Adventist Health.

A committee reviewed the proposals and will present its report to the healthcare district Monday at 6:30.
