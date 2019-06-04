Health & Fitness

Study: White meat just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Eating red and white meats are equally bad for your cholesterol, according to scientists.

A new study from the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute assigned participants to eat a diet rich in lean cuts of beef, lean cuts of chicken or turkey, or plant proteins, for one month each.

RELATED: Up to 25 cups of coffee still safe for heart health, study says

The study found that LDL cholesterol levels were higher on both meat diets, compared to the plant protein diet.

This surprised researchers because government dietary guidelines have encouraged poultry as a healthier alternative to red meat.

Scientists in this study concluded that cutting back on white meat, in addition to red meat, is recommended for lowering cholesterol.

The Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute is the research arm of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandhealthdietingdietmedicalfoodhospitalbeefucsfstudyresearchchicken
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News