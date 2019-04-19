Health & Fitness

Eating just one slice of bacon a day linked to higher risk of colorectal cancer, study says

A study claims eating one slice of bacon a day could increase your risk of cancer.

Researchers tracked nearly half of a million adults in the United Kingdom for five years, KCCI reports.

They found for every 25 grams of processed meats like sausage or bacon eaten every day, a person's risk of colorectal cancer went up 20-percent.

Twenty-five-grams is about 0.8 ounces and roughly equates to a thin slice of bacon.

Red meat also caused an increase in risk, but it took a larger amount for the same effect.

Researchers discovered when a person ate just over an ounce and a half of red meat, their cancer risk increased by 19 percent.

A typical hamburger is about four ounces of meat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodbaconu.s. & worldcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News