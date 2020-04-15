11 residents at Lindsay nursing center test positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eleven residents at the Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, Tulare County health officials reported Wednesday.Officials say the nursing center reported the residents to the health department for testing when they discovered they were symptomatic.The health department said they are working with the Lindsay Gardens to separate the non-symptomatic residents from those who have tested positive.Lindsay Gardens is the second nursing facility in Tulare County to report an outbreak of the virus. The Redwood Springs Health Center in Visalia said 148 people at their facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight have died.As of Wednesday morning, Tulare County as 296 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It is unclear if the 11 cases are new cases in the county or included in that count.