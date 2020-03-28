Tulare County reports first coronavirus-related death in county

The Tulare County Public Health Branch has confirmed the first death from COVID-19 in the county.
The county says the patient who died was its third positive case of COVID-19 reported on March 16 and had been hospitalized for several weeks.
The patient died on March 28, officials say.
