Coronavirus

US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world

The United States now has the third-highest coronavirus case total in the world.

The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. reached 27,700 cases on Sunday, followed by Spain with approximately 28,500 and Italy with more than 53,500.

While China's mainland still has the most total cases over time, at more than 81,000, at least 65,000 have recovered.

This comes as the global death toll passed 13,000 overnight, and Italy announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, with nearly 800 new deaths.

Worldwide, more than 308,000 people have been infected and over 13,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 150 countries now have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 American states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Congress 'very close' to relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
Eye experts say glasses, not contacts, can prevent COVID-19
President Trump sends personal letter to Kim Jong Un offering anti-virus cooperation
Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to the state for 14 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in face near Fresno 7/11
Frustrations mount over shortage of coronavirus testing in Valley
Coronavirus: Stranded Valley radio DJ coming home
Central CA coronavirus cases
Porterville Police: Suspects were high during drug house bust
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks
California couple learns of coronavirus crisis after off-the-grid trip
Show More
Clovis egg farm finding ways to operate during COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Man who tested positive for COVID warns others
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Fresno County identifies 3 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 6
More TOP STORIES News