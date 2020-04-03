Central California Blood Center hosting blood drives at empty businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The stay-at-home order and a shortage of blood supply have prompted the Central California Blood Center to partner with local businesses to host blood drives at their now-quiet buildings.Fresno Acura hosted a blood drive on March 27 that was organized by the Fresno Association of Realtors.The blood center said the pandemic forced the cancellation of several mobile blood drives, but the community is stepping up to make up for it."What we've done is modifications to our blood drives," said Ralph Ramirez with the Central California Blood Center. "We are taking temperatures prior to them approaching the blood unit itself. We are making sure they are well and healthy for the day as well as spreading out our donor chairs."Several first-time donors said they came out Friday because they had more free time now to donate.The blood center has also been open daily for donations.