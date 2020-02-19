workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Staying motivated, keeping positive attitude

Having a good attitude when going to the gym can help motivate you to stay in shape.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us how being in the right frame of mind can make a difference in your Workout Wednesday.

An important key to being in shape is to set goals and keep a positive mindset. If you stay positive, you will be able to push yourself to get that fit body you've always wanted.

Rhonda says she uses music to keep motivated. She has at least one hour of music on my phone, so she can get a great workout.

She says she tries to use upbeat music.

Set realistic goals daily and even weekly. The first goal Rhonda sets for the week is how often she is going to workout that week.

Life can get in the way, but you have to make your health a priority, and the second goal is how many reps she's going to increase in my workout.

Set up tangible goals you can see daily. Fitness is more of a mindset than anything else. If you can dream, you can achieve. Rhonda says fitness is from the chin up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfitnessworkoutworkout wednesday
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Benefits of Stretching Your Legs
Workout Wednesday - Training Following an Injury
Workout Wednesday: Weight Training to Help Burn Body Fat
Workout Wednesday: Incorporating Balance Exercises into Your Workout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
President Donald Trump visiting Bakersfield Wednesday
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
Clovis officers recognized for work in Fresno mass shooting case
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Show More
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
Woman accused in baby kidnapping plot pleads not guilty
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Devin Nunes and others join to discuss water solutions for Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News