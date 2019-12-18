workout wednesday

Workout Wednesday: Strengthen and Tone the Hips

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes a moment on the lips leads to a lifetime on the hips.

Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy has a way to tone those hips and thighs.

If you want to improve the shape and strength of your hips and thighs, you have to be very specific with the movement.

When you use your own bodyweight as resistance, you can control the range of motion and angle much better than a machine. You want to work the hips in a variety of exercises.

Standing leg lifts work a variety of muscles and really isolate the area that you want to focus on.

You can always increase the resistance with weights or changing the angle of your leg. If you have an area of your body that you are not happy with, work it daily to see improvement.
