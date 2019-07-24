You don't need fancy equipment for a good workout at home.
Local fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shares a few exercises that use your own body weight as resistance.
Rhonda says to start with a strong power move, like a high sidestep to a squat. This will work your hips, thighs and core.
If you squeeze your arm while you squat, you will feel your arm flexing and toning, Rhonda says.
The last exercise Rhonda suggests is called a Frankenstein March. Put your arm up and back as far as you can. Stretch your shoulders back, and march with your legs straight out. You will the exercises work your hamstrings and lower back.
Workout Wednesday: Use your body weight as resistance
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News