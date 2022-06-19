We tried the 'healthy Coke' hack going viral on TikTok

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A video is making the rounds on Tiktok right now in which the poster claims that if you combine sparkling water and balsamic vinegar, it tastes just like Coca-Cola.So of course, people are putting that theory to the test.Actress Amanda Jones says she got the idea about mixing balsamic vinegar with sparkling water from her Pilates instructor.It's supposed to be a healthier version of Coke.Many people think this is all just a prank.And Jones says she's getting her fair share of negative comments.Some people are calling it the 'salad-dressing' soda.So our Action News anchors joined in the trend and did the taste test too.The first step to making it is ice first, then a splash of balsamic vinegar.Then you top it off with sparking water or seltzer.Then just give it a stir.Watch the video above to see our anchors' reaction.