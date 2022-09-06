AC problems reported at some Fresno Unified schools, Fresno courthouse amid heat wave

For the third time in four days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 107 degrees on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the heat wave continues across California, some schools in the Valley are reportedly facing air conditioning issues.

Parents and teachers at Fresno Unified told Action News about the issue at some campuses.

One teacher said his classroom got to as high as 90 degrees before it was fixed.

At Starr Elementary, students are officially being released early because of the issues.

Fresno Unified Communications Manager Diana Diaz said the following: "Our maintenance and operations team are triaging HVAC issues and working to resolve quickly. Our teams are monitoring temperatures where students are as health and safety are of top priority. Principals will communicate directly with families if there are any HVAC issues that necessitate an early release."

Air conditioning was also down in the Fresno County criminal courthouse. Some jurors who had not been assigned to a courtroom were sent home for the day.

The forecasted high in Fresno for Tuesday is 115 degrees.