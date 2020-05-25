weather

Central Valley braces for heat-wave this week, temperatures to break 100

High temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will range from 100 to 107 degrees.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service in Hanford issued an Excessive Heat Warning affecting the Central Valley for Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.



ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said high temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will range from 100 to 107 degrees.

This week we'll see temperatures well above normal for five days in a row, marking the first heat-wave of the summer.

Area rivers will be dangerous this week with a rapid snow melt making the rivers' currents fast and cold.



