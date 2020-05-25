Central Valley braces for heat-wave this week, temperatures to break 100

The first heat wave of the calendar year will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, West Side Hills, and Sierra Nevada foothills from 12 PM Tuesday afternoon until 7 PM Thursday evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XU0Z5Ln3tO— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 25, 2020
ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said high temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will range from 100 to 107 degrees.
This week we'll see temperatures well above normal for five days in a row, marking the first heat-wave of the summer.
Area rivers will be dangerous this week with a rapid snow melt making the rivers' currents fast and cold.
There is an Excessive Heat Warning starting tomorrow afternoon that will continue in to Thursday.
For the next few afternoons high temperatures will range from 102-107 in the Valley.
Limit your time outside and drink plenty of water.
