Friday Night Football - Week 15 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 15 Matchups



Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.


Liberty (Bakersfield) 42 Central 14

Bullard 45 Bakersfield 21
Central Valley Christian 27 Bakersfield Christian 25
Independence 28 Mendota 21

Rightetti 34 Liberty 7
Le Grand 35 Woodland Christian 12
