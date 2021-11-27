WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Equity Report
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Localish
The Maddy Report
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
friday night football
Friday Night Football - Week 15 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley
KFSN
By
Stephen Hicks
and
Brianna Mellon
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Week 15 Matchups
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11273741" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11273739" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11273758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Liberty (Bakersfield) 42 Central 14
Bullard 45 Bakersfield 21
Central Valley Christian 27 Bakersfield Christian 25
Independence 28 Mendota 21
Rightetti 34 Liberty 7
Le Grand 35 Woodland Christian 12
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
high school football
friday night football
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Week 14
Friday Night Football - Week 13
Friday Night Football - Week 12
Friday Night Football - Week 11
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Auberry, deputies say
Boy life-flighted after being shot in Tulare County, deputies say
10+ displaced, 1 hospitalized after apartment fire in central Fresno
Man's body found in San Joaquin, deputies investigating as homicide
New lawsuit could put Fresno cannabis businesses on hold
2 NW Fresno businesses have windows smashed overnight
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores as FPD keep watchful eye
Show More
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Shaver Lake to celebrate tree lighting ceremony on Saturday
Fresno Co. health leaders share ways to beat the winter blues
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
More TOP STORIES News