Construction underway on stretch of Highway 41 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers in the foothills can expect some delays starting this week due to road construction in Madera County.Caltrans officials said crews will remove and replace pavement, seal cracks in the road and upgrade existing road signs along a 21-mile stretch of Highway 41.The construction work will take place at various locations between Road 208 and Royal Oaks Drive in Oakhurst for the next 40 working days.Drivers should expect delays up to 10 minutes.