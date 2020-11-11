23-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 41 near Riverdale, woman arrested for DUI

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for driving under the influence, causing a crash that killed one person in Fresno County on Tuesday night.California Highway Patrol says Amber Sexton was driving a U-Haul truck southbound on Highway 41 near Riverdale when she crossed over into the northbound lane.One of the vehicles was able to swerve out of the way but crashed into a metal fence.Moments later, CHP officials say Sexton crashed head-on into a blue Honda Civic.The 23-year-old male driver of the Civic was life-flighted to a Fresno hospital with critical injuries and later died. His name has not been released.Another vehicle was also struck in the aftermath of the head-on collision, but the driver was uninjured.Sexton was hospitalized for moderate injuries and was later arrested, the CHP said.The crash forced the highway to close for several hours on Tuesday night.