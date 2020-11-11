23-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 41 near Riverdale, woman arrested for DUI

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for driving under the influence, causing a crash that killed one person in Fresno County.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for driving under the influence, causing a crash that killed one person in Fresno County on Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol says Amber Sexton was driving a U-Haul truck southbound on Highway 41 near Riverdale when she crossed over into the northbound lane.

One of the vehicles was able to swerve out of the way but crashed into a metal fence.

Moments later, CHP officials say Sexton crashed head-on into a blue Honda Civic.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Civic was life-flighted to a Fresno hospital with critical injuries and later died. His name has not been released.

Another vehicle was also struck in the aftermath of the head-on collision, but the driver was uninjured.

Sexton was hospitalized for moderate injuries and was later arrested, the CHP said.

The crash forced the highway to close for several hours on Tuesday night.

