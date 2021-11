MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans crews have shut down both directions of State Route 59 south of Merced after a big rig crash on Monday morning.Officials say the highway is closed between Dickerson Ferry Road and Sandy Mush Road.Crews were out trying to clear the debris from the smashed semi-truck. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the crash.It's unclear if there were any injuries.Drivers should expect delays or take an alternate route during their commute.