Clovis man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A multi-vehicle crash in Fresno on Saturday morning killed a man and caused road closures and traffic backups.It happened on Highway 99 near Ashlan Avenue at about 8:15 am.Authorities say the man, 31-year-old Felipe Garay, struck a Caltrans sweeper crew, causing a chain reaction crash involving a semi-truck and an empty school bus.The crash shut down a part of the highway for more than seven hours.Garay, a Clovis resident, suffered major injuries in the crash and was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center.He died from his injuries a few hours later.Cars were at a standstill for miles while the California Highway Patrol investigated the deadly collision.According to officials, a Caltrans maintenance crew in a sweeper truck was cleaning the center median on the southbound side highway 99 near Ashlan Avenue when Garay's Honda Civic collided with a Caltrans safety truck - equipped with a large crash bumper- that was protecting the sweeper.The Honda Civic then spun into another lane, hitting a big rig and a school bus without children onboard.CHP is continuing their investigation into this crash.They say it's unclear whether alcohol or drugs were a factor and why Garay did not see the Caltrans truck.