Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch in Reedley opening to guests this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hillcrest Pumpkin Patch in Reedley will open its gates to guests this weekend.

You can visit the patch on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month. The entry fee ranges from $5 to $10 per carload each weekend.

Organizers say they are grateful to be opening this season, and they are working to keep customers safe.

"We are doing a ton of COVID precautions. So you will be required to wear a mask or face shield (and maintain) six feet between families," said owner Melissa Bautista.

If you can make it out to the pumpkin patch, you'll even have the chance to ride some of Hillcrest's popular steam trains after you find your perfect pumpkin.
