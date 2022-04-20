Central East High school senior gains nationwide recognition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high school senior from Fresno has gained nationwide recognition through the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.Tens of thousands apply for their annual scholarships -- only a fraction are selected."I have the principal's honor roll. I have been an honor roll student all four years of high school, 4.0, so I am very proud of that," says Guadalupe Zamudio Telles, recipient of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation scholarship.Guadalupe is one of Central East High School's valedictorians.She won several scholarships, is an athlete and recently has been nationally recognized by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.$1,000 was awarded to her for her work in the community."I feel like it is going to help younger generations to work harder, being okay with being part of the Hispanic and Latin culture, express themselves and know they will get recognized for it," mentions Guadalupe.Out of the 300,000 applications, Guadalupe is one of 300 winners across the nation.Development Manager of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Jessica Herrera, says "It does get more competitive because these individuals keep doing more and more each day. We see that they are not just engaged inside the classroom but outside the classroom as well."In the last four years, Guadalupe has tutored in under-served communities, traveled to Michoacan, Mexico to deliver Christmas gifts to children and is her mothers primary caretaker.Amid all that, she has kept a 4.0 GPA.Angelica Telles Sandoval, Guadalupe's mother, says "I am very proud of her and all her achievements. I thank God that she has been a wonderful daughter."This upcoming fall, Guadalupe plans to go to Fresno State as an honor student to study business or take the President's scholarship at Fresno Pacific.Regardless, she plans to stay local for the next four years. She will help students of hispanic heritage focusing on those with immigrant backgrounds."Be able to help them apply for college, have someone there within the community to help them succeed in their future endeavors," says Guadalupe.Paving the path for young latino scholars, just like her.