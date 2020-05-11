Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Kingsburg after a deadly hit-and-run crash.The Kingsburg Police Department says a man's body was found in the road just after midnight at Clarkson and 12th Avenue.Authorities believe he was hit by a vehicle and the driver left the scene.There is no description of that car at this time, but it would've sustained front end damage and have evidence of the crash.Clarkson Avenue between 10th Avenue to 18th Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened.