hit and run

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Kingsburg after a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The Kingsburg Police Department says a man's body was found in the road just after midnight at Clarkson and 12th Avenue.

Authorities believe he was hit by a vehicle and the driver left the scene.

There is no description of that car at this time, but it would've sustained front end damage and have evidence of the crash.

Clarkson Avenue between 10th Avenue to 18th Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsburghit and runhit and run accidentkingsburg
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Suspected DUI driver charged after hitting 15-year-old Porterville student
Suspected DUI driver crashes into car, leaves scene in Fresno
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three women dead after early morning crash near Exeter
Central California coronavirus cases
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
1 child killed, 10 people hospitalized in major crash on Hwy 99
1 person shot at central Fresno apartment complex
CHP officer describes dramatic rescue of Fresno hiker trapped in whirlpool
Fresno Police launches investigation into Waffle Shop incident involving officer
Show More
4.5 magnitude quake rattles eastern San Diego County
Woman's body found after storage unit fire in west central Fresno, cause of death unknown
Parlier businesses start opening after city declares all businesses 'essential'
At least one killed in single-car crash near Avenal
Off-duty CHP officer rescues Fresno hiker swept into whirlpool
More TOP STORIES News